Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Roedelius & Arnold Kasar, a German duo consisting of an electronic producer and pianist respectively. Their music creates beautiful sonic environments around acoustic piano loops. Einfluss, from 2017, is a record of solo piano accompanied by synth producing gorgeous ambient headspaces ideal for focus. We’re also playing Roedelius’s album from earlier this year, Wahre Liebe, which features interesting synth compositions that range from playful to profound. We hope you enjoy.

Einfluss by Roedelius & Arnold Kasar (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Wahre Liebe by Roedelius (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good Wednesday yawl.