Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Robag Wruhme, a German techno producer and DJ from Apolda. His label, Pampa, claims he “indulges in the imagination of breathing the 100 year old reincarnated ghost of Franz Kafka into his bars and loops.” We’re first playing Thora Vukk, from 2011, which we discovered via Rough Trade (who in November released a special vinyl edition of it). Thora has a mechanical quality, as if Wruhme sampled industrial tools to make his percussion tracks. We’re also listening to the driving, menacing Wuzzelbud FF, his 2018 sequel to his similarly named 2004 debut LP.

Thora Vukk - Robag Wruhme (50m, some vocals, esp. tracks 6, 10, and 12)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Wuzzelbud FF - Robag Wruhme (50m, vocals at the start and momentarily throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.