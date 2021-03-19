Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Rigopolar, a Mexican DJ and producer based in Brooklyn. He composes space disco tracks that build slowly. We’re starting with Cosmic Chaos, his LP from 2016 that includes four original tracks and three remixes. Then we’re following with two excellent EPs: We Are One and Sistema Lunar. We hope you enjoy.

Cosmic Chaos - Rigopolar (50m, vocals near the end of track one)

Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp

We Are One - Rigopolar (30m, light vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sistema Lunar - Rigopolar (40m, some spoken vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.