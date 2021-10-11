Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Rhucle, a Japanese ambient producer based in Tokyo. Rhucle makes truly ambient music in that he samples sounds from his environment and sets them to synth and piano. He’s been a prolific ambient creator since 2013 when he began this project, releasing over 60 records. We’re playing two of our favorites: Royal Blue from earlier this year and Yellow Beach from 2016. Rhucle creates what we’re always looking for in this newsletter: an atmosphere of profundity.

Royal Blue - Rhucle (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Yellow Beach - Rhucle (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.