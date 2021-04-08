Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Rejoicer, a producer from Tel Aviv. He fuses jazz, funk, and electronic to create digital collages from wide-ranging influences. Rejoicer is a pioneer of the Tel Aviv beat scene, which takes inspiration from LA beatmakers like Flying Lotus. We’re playing his two LPs on Stones Throw Records. 2018’s Energy Dreams has been on heavy rotation, with its broken beats and synth arpeggio blooms. 2020’s Spiritual Sleaze expands on LP1 sonically, bringing in several collaborators and new sounds.

Energy Dreams - Rejoicer (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Spiritual Sleaze - Rejoicer (40m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.