Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Realizer, an ambient guitar project from multi-instrumentalist Matt C. White. Like Flow State’s very own Corntuth, Realizer combines acoustic guitar and synths in amazing ways. We love Realizer’s 2020 record, Collide The Scope, which we’re playing first and has become a go-to focus soundtrack. We’re also playing 2019’s Cross Sectional and 2018’s Serender, both of which veer more into ambient folk. His albums usually run 20-30 minutes so we’ve linked to three here and included a few more on our Flow State Today playlist (subscribers only).

Collide The Scope - Realizer (24m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Cross Sectional - Realizer (23m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Serender - Realizer (24m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.