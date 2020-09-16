Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Raymond Scott, a 20th century composer and inventor of electronic instruments. He started out as a pianist with the CBS house band, and with his six-piece “quintette” performed pieces such as “Summertime,” “Stardust,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Raymond Scott Conducts… from 1958 is a beautiful vocal-free collection of jazz standards from the time. In the ‘90s he made synth music called Soothing Sounds for Baby, which may also prove useful for adults.

Raymond Scott Conducts the Rock ‘n’ Roll Symphony (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Soothing Sounds for Baby, Vol. 1 by Raymond Scott (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.