Today we’re listening to Ramsey Lewis, American jazz pianist and composer from Chicago. Lewis was born in 1935, and in the mid-’60s his trio landed on the Billboard charts. He fused jazz and pop, performing free-flowing, complex adaptations of pop songs. We’re playing two albums that showcase this style, both from 1968. First is Mother Nature’s Son, ten covers of Beatles songs from their White Album, which was released just a month before Mother Nature’s Son was recorded. Second we’re playing Maiden Voyage whose tracks cover Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Bob Dylan, and other greats.

Mother Nature’s Son - Ramsey Lewis (40m, no vocals)

Maiden Voyage - Ramsey Lewis (50m, a few vocalizations)

