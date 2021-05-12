Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ralph Lundsten, a Swedish electronic music composer. Born in 1936, Lundsten started making electronic music in the ‘50s on instruments he built himself. Throughout the second half of the 20th century he released singular synth albums that can be loosely compared to New Age. We’re playing the 2002 collection Dreamlight, which sounds cinematic and at the same time cheesy, in the best way. We discovered Lundsten on the amazing compilation (The Microcosm): Visionary Music of Continental Europe, 1970-86, which we’re also including.

Dreamlight - Ralph Lundsten (140m, occasional whistling and non-lyric vocal)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

(The Microcosm): Visionary Music of Continental Europe, 1970-86 (140m, very few vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.