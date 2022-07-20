Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ralph Kinsella, a Scottish guitarist and producer. Thank you Michael for the recommendation. Kinsella’s original pieces are ambient works textured by heavily effected guitar. The works are delicate, naturalistic pieces that would work as a score to a great dramatic film. We’re first playing Lessening, his 2020 debut LP that uses silence as much as sound. The followup EP, Abstraction, is also from 2020 and also great.

Lessening - Ralph Kinsella (50m, something vocalish at the beginning of track 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Abstraction - Ralph Kinsella (30m, some vocals on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

