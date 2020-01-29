Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Rachel’s, a chamber group from Louisville, Kentucky. Thanks to Jared for the recommendation. The three core members played guitar, violin, and piano, and collaborated with a rotating cast of other musicians. We’re playing two of their earlier albums from the mid/late 90s. Music for Egon Schiele is a sweet, soundtrack-like set of pieces led by violin and piano. The darker Selenography is led by guitar and strings. No vocals (except for on “Artemisia”).

Music for Egon Schiele by Rachel’s (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Selenography by Rachel’s (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.