Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Råå, a multi-instrumental project from Magnus Sveningsson, The Cardigans’ bass player. Thank you Martin for the recommendation. Sveningsson uses instruments and styles from all over the world, often on the same track. Ljungens Lag, which came out a few weeks ago, plays “northern dub,” the Scandinavian take on downtempo instrumental. Skånes Järnvägar is more guitar-centric and eclectic, with some songs – including a William Onyeabor cover – that are basically upbeat rock. On Folkhemmet (Live), a full band performs Sveningsson’s compositions and covers. No vocals on the three albums except for one track.

Ljungens Lag by Råå (30m, 🗣 Congolese nuns sing on “Vispen”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Skånes Järnvägar by Råå (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Folkhemmet (Live) by Råå (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.