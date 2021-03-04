Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Quincy Jones, an American bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Chicago. Jones composed iconic soundtracks and produced legendary records across the second half of the 20th century. We’re focusing on some of his earliest records with which he made a name for himself. 1962’s Big Band Bossa Nova orchestrates Brazilian standards and opens with an original piece that you may recognize from a 1997 comedy. The Quintessence, also from ‘62, shows Jones’ facility across genres. Finally we’re playing his debut LP, 1955’s Jazz Abroad, on which he collaborated with drummer Roy “Snap Crackle” Haynes.

Big Band Bossa Nova - Quincy Jones (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Quintessence - Quincy Jones (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Jazz Abroad - Quincy Jones (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

