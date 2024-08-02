Today’s Friday upbeat rec comes from Andrew Tasselmyer Sound Methods

I'd like to recommend Purelink, a Brooklyn trio with roots in Chicago that consists of Tommy Paslaski (aka Concave Reflection), Ben Paulson (aka Kindtree), and Akeem Asani (aka Millia). They defy neat and easy labeling, but Philip Sherburne describes it best in his review of 2023's Signs as "a virtual steambath of foggy chords, chest-massaging bass, and sumptuous, ultra-vivid textures." The music is deep and absorbing. Careful listening is rewarded with seemingly endless layers of detail. The chemistry is so apparent that it's difficult to believe they've only been playing together since 2021. Fans of Jan Jelinek, Deepchord, Shuttle358, and similar strains of experimental/rhythmic ambience will find a lot to love here. Highly recommended.

Signs - Purelink (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Purelink - Purelink (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

