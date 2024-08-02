Today’s Friday upbeat rec comes from , a musician from Baltimore now based in Philadelphia. In his solo practice and collaborative projects with Hotel Neon, Gray Acres, and Mordançage, he uses samplers and field recordings to make atmospheric music with a sense of texture and tactility. Andrew is the author of , a newsletter and podcast focused on the creative processes behind his and other musicians’ work.
I'd like to recommend Purelink, a Brooklyn trio with roots in Chicago that consists of Tommy Paslaski (aka Concave Reflection), Ben Paulson (aka Kindtree), and Akeem Asani (aka Millia). They defy neat and easy labeling, but describes it best in his review of 2023's Signs as "a virtual steambath of foggy chords, chest-massaging bass, and sumptuous, ultra-vivid textures." The music is deep and absorbing. Careful listening is rewarded with seemingly endless layers of detail. The chemistry is so apparent that it's difficult to believe they've only been playing together since 2021. Fans of Jan Jelinek, Deepchord, Shuttle358, and similar strains of experimental/rhythmic ambience will find a lot to love here. Highly recommended.
Signs - Purelink (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Purelink - Purelink (30m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
Have a purely great weekend.
This recommendation is superb. The Jan Jelinek comparison is legit. I’ll throw Thomas Fehlmann in there too. Made my weekend.
I came across this band recently and have been obsessed ever since. Great recommendation.