Today we have a guest recommendation from Jacqui Devaney, a product manager at Axios.

Project Pablo is one of the many aliases of Patrick Holland, a Canadian producer based out of Montreal. Come to Canada You Will Like It aims to soothe, but has elements more akin to clubbier house than ambient noise. Holland has said that the album is "about slowing down while finding a balance between rural and city living." Start your day with this album. When you're ready to pour your first drink, though, we recommend switching to I Want to Believe.

Come to Canada You Will Like It - Project Pablo (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

I Want to Believe - Project Pablo (50m, a few vocal moments)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal