Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Prins Thomas, a Norwegian producer and DJ. Thomas founded Nordic disco alongside Todd Terje and Lindstrøm in the mid-2000s, reviving disco and inspiring the term “space disco.” Thomas has released many solo albums, and we’re playing his 2022 LPs 8 and 9, both of which feature Flow State darling John Carroll Kirby. We’ll also take this opportunity to re-up Prins Thomas’s legendary BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix with Lindstrøm via YouTube.

8 - Prins Thomas (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

9 - Prins Thomas (40m, track 5 has vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Friday and a fantastic weekend.