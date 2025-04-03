Today we’re listening to Prince Jammy (aka King Jammy), a Jamaican producer and studio engineer. He started out as “dub master” at King Tubby’s studio. We were made aware of Prince Jammy’s masterful dubs by Ben Cardew “10 dub albums that changed my world.” Jammy’s 1979 LP, Kamikazi Dub, is a platonic dub record, a distillation of dub music in high fidelity as orchestrated by an experienced sound engineer. His 1982 LP, Destroys the Invaders, inspired by arcade games, delivers a similar product with the addition of 8-bit sound effects sprinkled upon the tracks. Put these on and chill tf out.

Kamikazi Dub - Prince Jammy (35m, no vocals)

Destroys the Invaders - Prince Jammy (35m, some announcer vocals)

Have a dubby Thursday.