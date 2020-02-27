Good morning.

Today we're listening to Augustus Pablo and King Tubby, two Jamaican dub artists. They were also sound engineers and producers, and recorded reggae legends like Lee “Scratch” Perry and Bob Marley. Pablo popularized the melodica in dub music. Tubby and Pablo’s 1976 LP, King Tubbys Meets Rockers Uptown, is a canonical dub album that has influenced artists across genres from its release to the present day. We’re also playing Pablo’s 1973 debut LP, on which he shreds the melodica. Honorable mention is King Tubby’s cover of “Take Five.”

King Tubbys Meets Rockers Uptown by King Tubby & Augustus Pablo (40m, 🗣 occasional super brief vocals) Spotify / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

This Is Augustus Pablo by Augustus Pablo (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.

Augustus Pablo with his melodica