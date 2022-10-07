Good morning. We’ll be off on Monday.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Precipitation, an electronic music producer based in Tokyo. Their music combines lofi house with Japanese environmental music, mixing quantized drum samples with floating synth lines and field recordings. Glass Horizon, which came out this past July, alternates between ambient and house, and is inspired by the artist’s time on Sado Island. We’re also playing Earth / Sky, his EP from 2018, which uses the same style.

Glass Horizon - Precipitation (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Earth / Sky - Precipitation (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.