Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Porya Hatami, an Iranian composer and sound designer. Thanks to Matthew for the recommendation. Hatami creates beautiful flow music using atmospheric synths and soft piano, textured with vinyl dust and field recordings from Sanandaj. He has a lot of experimental stuff, but 2014’s Arrivals and Departures is fully ambient and great to work to. His debut LP, Vari, from 2014, is more out-there but produces some fascinating synth lines.

Arrivals and Departures - Porya Hatami (60m, some speech early on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Vari - Porya Hatami (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.