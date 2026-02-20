It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Pizza Hotline, an electronic music producer based in London. We first recommended his music back in 2024. He blends jungle breaks with vaporwave synths and aesthetics, evoking the feeling of late ‘90s and early aughts video games (PlayStation, N64). His latest album, DREAM SELECT, came out in October. Its sounds were mined from “dated 90s sample CDs” as well as “ROMplers and digital synths of the era” to achieve its nostalgic effect. We’re also revisiting his debut LP, Level Select, which came out in 2022 and established Pizza Hotline’s distinctive sound. We need vapor jungle, I’m afraid.

DREAM SELECT - Pizza Hotline (27m, some vocals on track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Level Select - Pizza Hotline (47m, vocal sample on track 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a nice weekend.