Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Piero Piccioni, an Italian composer and multi-instrumentalist from Turin. Thanks to Anna for the recommendation. Piccioni scored over 300 movies and worked with directors like Antonioni, Bertolucci, Wertmüller, and De Sica. He fused all kinds of styles – classical and romantic strings, big band jazz, bossa nova rhythm – to conjure the glamorous and intriguing feeling of ‘60s and ‘70s Italian cinema. Piccioni’s range is on display on his score for Amore Mio Aiutami, a 1969 film by director Alberto Sordi starring Monica Vitti. But we’re starting with Camille 2000, also from 1969 by director Radley Metzger, which combines romantic classical with ‘60s rock and is fully instrumental.

Camille 2000 - Piero Piccioni (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Amore Mio Aiutami - Piero Piccioni (70m, occasional choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Tuesday.