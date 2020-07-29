Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Phil France, a composer and bassist from Manchester. An original member of the Cinematic Orchestra, France released two solo albums in recent years that we love. 2018’s Circle is a series of beautiful meditative loops, featuring a full range of instruments: piano, synth, string, drums, etc. His solo debut LP, The Swimmer, is similarly excellent: beautiful multi-instrumental laps in the pool. Let us know what you think of these albums – or what you’re listening to today – by replying to this email.

Circle by Phil France (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Swimmer by Phil France (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.