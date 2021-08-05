Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Orions Belte, a Norwegian instrumental psychedelic band. Like Khruangbin, this three-piece band of drummer, bassist, and guitarist play low-key shimmering instrumental jams. We’re starting with 2018’s Mint, which the band says was inspired by “Nigerian 70’s rock, postcards from the French Riviera, Formula One races at the Monza track in Italy, and when Joe Frazier beat Muhammad Ali in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 1971.” We love its laid-back tracks that alternate from bluesy to dubby. We’re also playing their new LP released in April, Villa Amorini, which has a brighter sound than Mint and gravitates toward Mac Demarco-style indie or even dare I say it pop.

Mint - Orions Belte (40m, light vocals on tracks 4 and 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Villa Amorini - Orions Belte (40m, vocals on tracks 3 and 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a solid Thursday.