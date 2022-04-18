Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Orghanon, an ambient project from Italian musician Sergio Calzoni who’s based in Ferrara. Thanks to Headphone Commute for the recommendation. Orghanon seeks to “blend melancholy with silence, depicting stark yet deeply emotional soundtracks for imaginary places,” according to his label. His 2017 record, Retrospectre, loops acoustic riffs over synth pads. His most recent album, Droneworks I-V, zeroes in on the pads with five 10-minute meditation-friendly tracks. We’re starting with Droneworks.

Orghanon - Droneworks I-V (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Orghanon - Retrospectre (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have the best start to your week.