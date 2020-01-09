Today we have a guest recommendation from Taylor Lorenz, a technology reporter for the New York Times.

Uncut Gems is a phenomenal new movie starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers. Unlike Sandler’s other movies, Uncut Gems is a fast, intense, hard-hitting drama, but it’s also funny. It chronicles the life of Howard Rattner, a jeweler in Manhattan’s diamond district. Much like Howard’s jewels, Daniel Lopatin’s Uncut Gems soundtrack sparkles. It can be stressful at times, which makes the calming parts all the more relaxing. Lopatin also composed the score for the Safdie Brothers’ previous film, Good Time, as Oneohtrix Point Never. The Good Time soundtrack is darker and more forceful. Light vocals on both albums.

Uncut Gems by Daniel Lopatin (50m, 🗣 light vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Good Time by Oneohtrix Point Never (50m, 🗣 light vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal