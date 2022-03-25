Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Omar S, an electronic music producer from Detroit. NTS Radio called him “one of the few real underground House producers at the moment.” Omar puts out his own music on FXHE Records, and we’re playing two such releases from 2017. High School Graffiti is a thirty-minute collection of mellow techno / acid house tracks. The Best! is an hour fifteen of straight house / techno and features eight guests.

High School Graffiti - Omar S (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Best! - Omar S (80m, some vocals on tracks 4, 10, and 11)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Friday and awesome weekend.