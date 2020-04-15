Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Oliwa, a Buenos Aires-based composer and producer. Thanks to Matt for the recommendation. They use big synth pads to create a beautiful space around the listener. We’re playing two of our favorite of their records today. Patagon, from 2016, sticks to atmospheric synths and is excellent focus music. Botanica Onirica Vol. I, which came out last year, introduces drums to give the tracks more energy.

Patagon by Oliwa (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Botanica Onirica Vol. I by Oliwa (70m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good day today.

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷