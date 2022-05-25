Today we have a guest recommendation from Ollie Peart, co-host of the podcast The Modern Mann, who explores his own mental health in his new newsletter.

Ólafur Arnalds is a mash-up of Nils Frahm, Sigur Ros and your favourite dream. The Icelandic instrumentalist began his career as a drummer for a series of Icelandic metal bands. Today he blends his drumming credentials with melodic piano, synth loops, and surging atmospheric strings to bring you a rhythm-led classical/electronic mash-up which is frankly, beautiful. He has worked on a number of film and television soundtracks, including the British TV series Broadchurch. It's no surprise of his Nils Frahm similarities, as the pair have worked together on a number of projects; we’re playing their collaboration Trance Frendz but Life Story is worth checking out as well. Arnalds effortlessly distils his musical ability into dreamy, immersive, and at times uplifting tracks. Pop this into your daily listening ritual, and you'll feel better with every beat.

Trance Frendz - Ólafur Arnalds (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Broadchurch: The Final Chapter - Ólafur Arnalds (50m, vocals on the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.