Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to O'Flynn, a dance music producer from London. We’re playing his one and only LP, Aletheia, named after the Ancient Greek concept meaning revelation or truth. Aletheia contains some amazing house music played as a DJ would at a house party, and it interweaves crowd sounds that make you feel like you’re actually at one. We’re also including a two-hour set he played for Cabal at the end of 2019 before the shit hit the fan.

Aletheia - O’Flynn (50m, voices every now and then)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Cabal x AVA - O'Flynn (120m, some vocals)

YouTube

Have the best weekend imaginable.