Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Prins Thomas, a Norwegian DJ and producer. Thomas is best known for his space disco and Nordic house music, but today we’re playing his ambient stuff. Like other dance producers we’ve featured on Flow State, after 10+ years of making music for clubs, Thomas decided to record album for contemplation. His albums Principe Del Norte and Prins Thomas 5 put his space disco synths to new use: fuel for flow state. Let us know what you think.

Principe Del Norte by Prins Thomas (100m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Prins Thomas 5 by Prins Thomas (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a lovely Tuesday.

🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴