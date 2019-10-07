Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Steve Roach, an American composer and producer. Inspired by musicians like Tangerine Dream and Vangelis, Roach at 20 taught himself the synthesizer and began creating ambient music. Since then, he’s released dozens and dozens of albums that consist of gorgeous chords and arpeggios. Sometimes he’ll add nature noises, which makes a track sound like a beautiful synth concert recorded in the rainforest. We’re playing his Quiet Music series, which came out in 1986.

Have a great start to your week.

