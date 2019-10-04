Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're listening to Detroit Swindle, a Dutch duo that makes and DJs house music. We’re playing two of their DJ sets from this year, which lean more toward disco than house. They might even be “very earnestly disco,” as our friend Ryan put it. Let us know what you think.

Zeezout Podcast, September 2019 by Detroit Swindle (60m, 🗣 on some songs) SoundCloud

Phonica Mix Series 60: Detroit Swindle (60m, 🗣 on some songs) SoundCloud

Have a good Friday and a lovely weekend.

🥜 🥜 🥜