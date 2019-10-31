Good morning.

Today we're listening to Kikagaku Moyo, a psychedelic band from Tokyo, whose name means "geometric patterns." Thanks to Aïda for the recommendation. Shimmery guitars and nostalgic/melancholic progressions fill their songs. The songwriting evokes Tame Impala, and the singer has voice like Peggy Gou; but most of all we're reminded of Khruangbin (recommended previously). We're playing their two most recent albums, from 2018 and 2016. Let us know what you think.

Masana Temples by Kikagaku Moyo (40m, 🗣 some Japanese vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

House in the Tall Grass by Kikagaku Moyo (50m, 🗣 some Japanese vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Happy Halloween.

🎃 🎃 🎃