Today we're listening to Tommy Guerrero, a guitarist and producer based in Oakland, CA. Guerrero’s first career was professional skateboarder (see below), at which he became known as one of the best in the world. His second career was musician, and today we’re playing two of our favorite LPs from this career so far. Last year’s Road to Knowhere is full of funky jam sessions with the occasional meditative interlude (e.g. “Silent Miles”). 2002’s Soul Food Taqueria plays somber guitar loops over hip-hop drum loops. You might’ve heard “Organism” on a Tony Hawk Pro Skater soundtrack. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Road to Knowhere by Tommy Guerrero (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Soul Food Taqueria by Tommy Guerrero (50m, 🗣 a couple vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

