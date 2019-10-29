Good morning.

Today we're listening to Pauline Anna Strom, an electronic composer based in San Francisco. In 1982-1986, she recorded and released LPs and cassettes full of wondrous synth experimentation that sends you into outer space. Now, the only release generally available is 1982’s Trans-Millennia Music, which was re-released broadly by RVNG Intl. in 2017. We hope to hear more of Strom’s gorgeous, transporting compositions someday.

Trans-Millenia Music by Pauline Anna Strom (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Have a lovely Tuesday.

🌌 🌌 🌌