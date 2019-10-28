Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Suso Sáiz, a Spanish ambient composer. Sáiz has been making New Age music for decades. In recent years he’s put out three albums on one of our favorite labels, Music from Memory. Nothing is Objective, from earlier this year, is a celestial meditation with warm, slow-moving synth pads. Rainworks is more experimental, exploring the full range of sound environments created by rain (including thunderstorms). Odisea collets tracks from across Sáiz’s career: beautiful explorations of synths, guitar, and digital percussion.

Nothing is Objective by Suso Sáiz (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Rainworks by Suso Sáiz (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Odisea by Suso Sáiz (110m, 🗣 vocals on tracks 1 and 11) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.

🍀 🍀 🍀