It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're playing albums from Jacques Greene, a Canadian house/techno producer and DJ. Greene honed his sense of what people want from music by playing it in clubs, but his dance music is heartfelt. The name for this style, coined in 2013 by our friend Cassius, is "sad fun." Greene demonstrated his mastery of sad fun on his debut LP Feel Infinite from 2017, which earned him sets in renowned clubs. But Dawn Chorus, released last week, is a four-on-the-floor soundtrack to a goodbye. Case in point: Greene told Apple Music that "Distance" is meant to sound "as if you left the festival as the headliner was going on and the music is in the distance."

Dawn Chorus by Jacques Greene (50m, 🗣 vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Feel Infinite by Jacques Greene (40m, 🗣 vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

