Today we’re listening to Bibio, a multi-genre musician from the UK. We’d heard a bunch of Bibio’s indie and electronic records, but shout out to James for telling us about Phantom Brickworks. It’s a beautiful ambient album, simply contemplative and deeply moving. We’re also playing Ribbons, from earlier this year. Ribbons is a more recognizable Bibio album, with its guitar picking and soft vocals. But the tone of Ribbons seems to reflect what he learned making Phantom Brickworks: a new level of pure sonic profundity.

Phantom Brickworks by Bibio (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Ribbons by Bibio (50m, 🗣 mostly songs with vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

