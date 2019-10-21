Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jónsi and Alex Somers. Jónsi is best known as the singer and multi-instrumentalist who leads Sigur Ros. He’s collaborated with visual and musical artist Somers since 2009, when the pair released Riceboy Sleeps. In celebration of that album’s ten year anniversary, they released the beautiful Lost & Found earlier this month. Both albums are cinematic and create what this newsletter is always searching for: an atmosphere of profundity.

Lost & Found by Jónsi and Alex Somers (60m, 🗣 choral singing) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Riceboy Sleeps by Jónsi and Alex Somers (70m, 🗣 choral singing) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.

🏉 🏉 🏉