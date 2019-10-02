Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Michelle Qureshi, guitarist and composer based in Indiana. Qureshi’s tracks showcase her training in classical guitar, but also feature chord progressions that could be found on Blood Orange or Travis Scott albums. Qureshi’s vocal-free music is soothing, deep, and classified by streaming platforms as New Age. It’s music that creates what this newsletter is always seeking: an atmosphere of profundity.

Scattering Stars by Michelle Qureshi (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Short Stories by Michelle Qureshi (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Tidal

If you like Qureshi’s music, you can find more on her Bandcamp.

Wishing you a good Wednesday.

🚤 🚤 🚤