Today we're listening to PVT, an experimental rock band from Australia. Thanks to Jason for the recommendation. The band formed in 1999 and worked on its sound for years before releasing their debut album, Make Me Love You, in 2005. The instrumental jam session style reminds us of Badbadnotgood or Khruangbin, though PVT seems more influenced by art-rock and electronica. 2008’s O Soundtrack My Heart incorporates more experimental sounds (conspicuously on the first track) and creates a more Radiohead-like sound. No vocals on either album.

Make Me Love You by PVT (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

O Soundtrack My Heart by PVT (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

