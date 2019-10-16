Good morning.

Today we’re listening to British violinist Daniel Pioro. He caught our attention via Jonny Greenwood, a previous Flow State recommendation. Pioro’s performance of Bach’s Partita No. 2 is the first release on Greenwood’s new record label, Octatonic. The label is named after the octatonic scale, which Greenwood has described as “like an Indian raga in that it's a rigid set of notes, yet isn't necessarily in a major or minor key.” We heavily recommend the EP, even if you don’t yet fuck with Bach. Pioro’s debut LP, Dust, came out earlier this year too. That album features pieces for violin and “electronics” that range broadly in style and energy. It’s all vocal-free.

Octatonic Volume 1 - EP by Daniel Pioro (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Dust by Daniel Pioro (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We wish you the best Wednesday today.

🎻 🎻 🎻