Today we’re listening to American guitarist Bill Orcutt. Orcutt records wandering, heartfelt improvisations and free-wheeling interpretations of classic American songs. As critic Jonathan Williger observed, “Orcutt takes the elasticity inherent in folk music and augments it with avant-garde jazz and free improvisation, two other distinctly American forms.” Odds Against Tomorrow, released last week, and Bill Orcutt are on electric guitar. History of Everyone is on acoustic. All three are vocal-free.

Odds Against Tomorrow by Bill Orcutt (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

A History of Everyone by Bill Orcutt (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Bill Orcutt by Bill Orcutt (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

