Today we’re listening to Kali Malone, a Colorado-born composer based in Stockholm. Thank you to Mike for the recommendation. Malone’s compositions feature beautiful chords sustained with monk-like patience. The effect is “extremely meditative,” in Malone’s words. On the gorgeous album Sacrificial Code, she uses the pipe organ to play droning modernist compositions, applying a Christian patina to a contemporary contemplation soundtrack. Cast of Mind uses a broader set of instruments in the same style. We are huge fans.

The Sacrificial Code by Kali Malone (110m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Cast of Mind by Kali Malone (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

