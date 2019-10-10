Good morning.

Today we're listening to Pye Corner Audio, a project from British electronic producer Martin Jenkins. This is vocal-free, synthy, approaching-Friday music. We discovered PCA pretty randomly, but it's one of our proudest finds in Flow State history. Hollow Earth from earlier this year has a soundtrack feel to it, similar to John Carpenter or Air. It's not far off from the Prins Thomas ambient records we featured earlier this week. 2016's Stasis is a bit darker, giving off Gesaffelstein vibes.

Hollow Earth by Pye Corner Audio (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Stasis by Pye Corner Audio (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

As always, reply back to this email to say what could be better about Flow State.

Enjoy your Thursday.

🐒 🐒 🐒