Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jon Hassell, an American trumpet player and composer. Born in 1937, Hassell studied trumpet classically and then became influenced by minimalist composer Terry Riley and Indian singer Pandit Pran Nath. Under their spell, Hassell invented a new style of trumpet playing that imitates the human voice and embraces electronic manipulation. Two exemplary LPs are 2009’s Last Night… and 1986’s Power Spot.

Last Night the Moon Came Dropping Its Clothes in the Street by Jon Hassell (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Power Spot by Jon Hassell (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Amazon Music / Tidal

Happy Tuesday.

🎺 🎺 🎺