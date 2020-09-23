Good morning.

Today we’re listening to numün, a New York-based trio of multi-instrumentalists and sound designers. They’re influenced by Flow State go-to’s such as Brian Eno, Olafur Eliasson, and Suss. Their new album, Voyage Au Soleil, performs psychedelic ambient music, with slow loops of Eastern and Western instrumentation. It creates what this newsletter is constantly in search for: an atmosphere of profundity. Voyage is their only LP, so we are also re-upping a Suss “ambient country” record we recommended earlier this year.

Voyage Au Soleil by numün (40m, spoken vocals on “Tranquility Base”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Ghost Box by SUSS (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.

☀️ ☀️ ☀️