Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Floating Points, an English electronic musician who got a PhD in neuroscience but put that career on hold to pursue music. This is our second time recommending Floating Points (the first time was in January). Crush, his third studio album, came out a few weeks ago. Its electronic manipulation of acoustic samples betrays Four Tet’s influence, while the hypersonic percussion points to Aphex Twin. We’re also playing his LateNightTales album from earlier this year, which collects obscure, excellent soul/funk finds as well as abstract electronic music.

Crush by Floating Points (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

LateNightTales: Floating Points (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We are off on Monday for Veterans’ Day.

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.

🥑 🥑 🥑