Today we’re listening to Lambert, a German pianist and composer. Thanks to Headphone Commute for the recommendation. Lambert’s pieces are minimalist solo piano pieces, which tend to begin with classical progressions and then enter intriguing sections that draw you down magical rabbit holes. We’d recommend starting with the beautiful True from this September. Then check out Sweet Apocalypse and Stay in the Dark, which incorporate other instruments and give you a sense of Lambert’s minimalist journey. Oh, and Lambert’s thing is that he performs in an antelope or longhorn bull mask (see below).

True by Lambert (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Sweet Apocalypse by Lambert (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Stay in the Dark by Lambert (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

